Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $51,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $44.42 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.



