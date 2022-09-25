Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,245 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SGEN opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.90. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock worth $8,000,443. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
