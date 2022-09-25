1,575 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

