Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,615 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.