Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.