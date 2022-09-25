Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

