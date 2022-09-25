Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 2,770 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

