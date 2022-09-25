Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 900 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

