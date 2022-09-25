Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 11.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in V.F. by 5.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

V.F. Announces Dividend

NYSE:VFC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

