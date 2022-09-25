Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 142,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 86,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$54.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

