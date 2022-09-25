Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lowered by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $379,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 88.8% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 29.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

