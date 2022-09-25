Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $111.62 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.