Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

