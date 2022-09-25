Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 28,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 78,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Juva Life Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Juva Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

