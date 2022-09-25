Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

