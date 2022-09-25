China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Up 6.5%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

China Index Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get China Index alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Index

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of China Index worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.