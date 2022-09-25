Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

