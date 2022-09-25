Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

