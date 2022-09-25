Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Trading Down 2.1%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CKSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

