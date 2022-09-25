E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.56. 231,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 268,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim cut their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

