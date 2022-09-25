AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 2.1%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 48,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

