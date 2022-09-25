1,284 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $150.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.