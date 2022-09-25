Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $90.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

