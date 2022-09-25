Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

