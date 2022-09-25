Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.42. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $256.20 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

