Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 711.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,084 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 13.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 581,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sirius XM Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

