Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

