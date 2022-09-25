McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

