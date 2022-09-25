Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $8,026,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

