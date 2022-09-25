Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,989,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,918 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,693,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334,299 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.