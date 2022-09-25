Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

