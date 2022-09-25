Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

