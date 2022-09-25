Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Reduced by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

