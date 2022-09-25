Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.