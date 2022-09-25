Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 52,702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,702 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 8.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $287,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $168.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.42.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.