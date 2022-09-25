Robin Romero Acquires 30,000 Shares of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robin Romero purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,100.00 ($28,741.26).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Euroz Hartleys Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Euroz Hartleys Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.87%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.62%.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

