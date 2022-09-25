Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

HRB opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

