Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.