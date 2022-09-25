Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 291,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,559,000. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 180,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 160,887 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 352,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

