Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $46.55.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
