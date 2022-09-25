UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

