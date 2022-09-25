Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 308,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXU stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

