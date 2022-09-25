Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

