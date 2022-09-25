Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.62.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $69,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,369. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.