Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAND. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.28 million, a PE ratio of -69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

