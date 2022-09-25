Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 813,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

