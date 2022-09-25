Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 332,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NKE opened at $97.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.