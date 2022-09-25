UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stake Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

Shares of FBGX stock opened at $388.85 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $366.37 and a 12-month high of $895.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.