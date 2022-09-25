GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 2.9 %

GFS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion and a PE ratio of 59.17. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

