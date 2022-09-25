DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 281.1% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 313.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 148.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

DXCM opened at $80.66 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

